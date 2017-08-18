MENU
Golden retriever discovers $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in backyard

by KATU News

A golden retriever in Yamhill County found $85,000 worth of black tar heroin when he was digging in his backyard. Photo courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office&nbsp;

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. – A golden retriever’s owners thought their dog found a time capsule in their backyard when he started digging one day. Instead, he discovered approximately $85,000 worth of black tar heroin, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Kenyon” the dog was 18 months old when he started unburying something in his family’s yard in early August.

When his owners found a package underground, they told authorities they thought it was a time capsule and they filmed themselves opening it.

Soon after opening the packaged, they realized it was not a time capsule, but instead some type of drug.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Officer responded and identified the substance as over 15 ounces of black tar heroin. Sheriff Tim Svenson praised Kenyon for his backyard discovery.

Svenson presented him with an official Yamhill County K9 citation ribbon and named him and honorary narcotics K9 for life.

