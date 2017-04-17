Mix-up over decimal point results in $30,844 credit card charge

Bruce Braunsten says he corrected the problem, but $30,844 was still withdrawn from his credit union account. (KATU Photo)

Bruce Braunsten is no novice at online banking. He’s done it for years.

Braunsten noticed he'd left out a decimal point before submitting his $308.44 credit card payment this month.

Braunsten says he corrected the problem, and then submitted only a single, correct payment.

But Braunsten got two withdrawals from his credit union account: one for the regular payment and the other for a whole lot more.

“$30,844,” said Braunsten.

Braunsten said Bank of America took the charge off his credit card but the money wasn't returned to his credit union account.

Bank of America said it's looking into that. So is Braunsten's credit union, First Tech Federal Credit Union.

The most immediate concern for Braunsten was that his check to pay his federal tax was about to hit his drained account.

“And First Tech said, 'Hopefully, we'll cover your IRS payment,” Braunsten said.

First Tech and Bank of America are both looking into how Braunsten's payment mistake somehow went through, even though he says he made only one authorized payment for the correct amount.

“What do you have to investigate? You've got it written down. You screwed up. You know you screwed up,” Braunsten said after Bank of America still hadn’t sent the money back to his credit union.

Bank of America released a statement to KATU News Monday that said “this was an electronic payment made via automated clearinghouse. As soon as the customer contacted us, we followed up to reverse the payment the customer had submitted for the incorrect amount. Typically, we need to ensure that the sending bank has not already reversed the transaction before we can send the refund. We’ve reached out to the customer to further assist with expediting the refund and are waiting to hear back.”

First Tech Federal Credit Union also sent a statement to KATU News which said, “This is a Bank of America issue. Bank of America promised her that this issue would be resolved, however they have yet to rectify the situation. We are doing everything we can to help our member resolve her issue with Bank of America.

In the meantime, Bruce Braunsten says First Tech Federal Credit Union is restoring all the money to his account even though the issue isn’t resolved, so he doesn’t have any problems paying bills.